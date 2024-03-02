Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

About Amedisys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $124,085,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Amedisys by 239.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $64,483,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 269.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,426,000 after acquiring an additional 620,386 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.