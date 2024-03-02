Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameresco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.92.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,914,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 188,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 138,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.