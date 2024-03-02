Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair cut Ameresco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.92.

AMRC stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. Ameresco has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameresco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ameresco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ameresco by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

