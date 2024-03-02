American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $50.67 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

