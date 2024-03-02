American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2189 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDSI opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.68% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

