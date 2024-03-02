American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $1,729,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 518.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 113,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 94,973 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $4,481,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 167,572 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

