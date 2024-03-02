American Electric Power’s (AEP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

