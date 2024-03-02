American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Woodmark by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Woodmark by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

