AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AME opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $181.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

