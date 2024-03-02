Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Amundi Stock Performance
Shares of AMDUF opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. Amundi has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $70.45.
Amundi Company Profile
