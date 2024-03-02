Analysts Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) PT at $24.75

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 489.0% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after buying an additional 1,543,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $17,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1,027.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,492,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.