Analysts Set Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target at $69.50

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,228,502.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,281,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,577,684 over the last three months. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVL stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $89.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

