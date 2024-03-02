Analysts Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target at $38.14

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

