Analysts Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $191.82

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $114,043,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $72,236,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $187.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

