Analyzing Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 1.01% 25.89% 1.37% Yellow -1.65% -6.10% -3.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daseke and Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.77 billion 0.22 $50.20 million $0.13 63.46 Yellow $4.85 billion 0.06 $21.80 million ($1.55) -3.45

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Daseke has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daseke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

54.1% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Daseke shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Daseke has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Daseke and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yellow 0 1 0 0 2.00

Daseke currently has a consensus price target of $10.15, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Yellow has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 48.60%. Given Daseke’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than Yellow.

Summary

Daseke beats Yellow on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 2,971 company-owned tractors and 2,011 independent owned contractors tractors; and 10,723 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

