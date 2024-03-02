Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 5,420 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 83.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

TGT opened at $155.29 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $171.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.26. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.