Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

