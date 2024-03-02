Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 93,450 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of PetMed Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 737,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of PETS opened at $5.01 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

