Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,028,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.0 %

FIS opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

