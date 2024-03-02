Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 96,709 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Hamilton Beach Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 177,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBB opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $251.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

