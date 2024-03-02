Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

