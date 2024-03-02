Ancora Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Aviat Networks worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. FMR LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

