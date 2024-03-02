Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.9% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 61,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $206.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

