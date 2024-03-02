Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 163,420 Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Newpark Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,747,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.62. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $568.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NR

Newpark Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.