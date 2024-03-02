Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 163,420 Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Newpark Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,747,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Newpark Resources Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE NR opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.62. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $568.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 2.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on NR
Newpark Resources Profile
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newpark Resources
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.