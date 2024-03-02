Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,417 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 274,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 34.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.