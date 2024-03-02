Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LMT opened at $426.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

