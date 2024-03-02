Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of Universal Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Universal Electronics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UEIC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 11,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $85,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,544,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,735,517.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

