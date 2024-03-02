Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

