Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 74.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

