ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $627,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 970,646 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 0.78. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

