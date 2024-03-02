Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.97 on Friday. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $317.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 199.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 2,318,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

