Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Sold by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC trimmed its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFT opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

