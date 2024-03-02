AQR Arbitrage LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAFree Report) by 392.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1,845.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 184,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %

PARA stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

