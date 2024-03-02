AQR Arbitrage LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 392.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1,845.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 184,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %
PARA stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
