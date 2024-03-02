AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $615,000 Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,550 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.55% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 78,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ECF stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

