AQR Arbitrage LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 208,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $10.54 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $210,140.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500,391 shares in the company, valued at $25,253,949.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 178,575 shares of company stock worth $1,839,841 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

