AQR Arbitrage LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.22% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,102,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 306,680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

NYSE SWZ opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

(Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

