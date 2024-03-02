AQR Arbitrage LLC Increases Stock Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 71,846 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYB. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $7.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

