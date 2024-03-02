AQR Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.14% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Mariner LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 431,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 248,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $11.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.