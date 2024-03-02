AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,410,932 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Tripadvisor worth $84,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 452.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

