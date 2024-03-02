AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,008 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $83,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 28,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HD opened at $384.45 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10. The company has a market cap of $382.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.55 and a 200 day moving average of $328.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

