AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $93,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $103,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $717.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $719.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

