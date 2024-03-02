AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 231,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $92,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 12,085.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 295,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 292,582 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $11,853,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3,162.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 614,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 595,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

