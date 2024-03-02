AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255,388 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $103,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

