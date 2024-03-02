AQR Capital Management LLC Has $100.40 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Citizens Financial Group worth $100,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.