AQR Capital Management LLC Has $89.62 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $89,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,537,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $195.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.29. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,237. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

