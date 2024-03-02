AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Ryder System worth $90,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 528,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $26,471,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.5 %

R opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

