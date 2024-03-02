Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

ABUS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $45,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 49.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.