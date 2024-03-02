Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.21

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03), with a volume of 4076402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

Arc Minerals Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.