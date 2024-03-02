Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.26% of Archrock worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 79.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

