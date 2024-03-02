Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Sold by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,480 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

